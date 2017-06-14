Community walk in MP's memory

A walk this Saturday will take place as part of memorial events celebrating the legacy of the late Jo Cox MP.

The event is part of a national weekend of communities getting together and celebrating Jo's life called The Great Get Together.

Everyone is welcome to join the walk, which will include a stroll around the banks of the river Ribble. Meeting at 10-30 am at the Chester Avenue car park, the walk will last around two hours, with plenty of options of smaller routes to choose from for those that would prefer to cover less distance.

Those participating are asked to bring snacks and boots are recommended. Everyone is welcome.