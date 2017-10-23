Community pulls together for X Factor hopeful Kelsey

Ribble Valley singer Kelsey Gill has failed in her bid to reach the X Factor live shows after judge Simon Cowell decided not to choose New Girl Band as one of his three finalists.

However, speculation is rife that the six girls could still make it to the finals of the ITV reality show as a wild card choice.

Holly, Sharon, Grace and Rai-Elle.

The official X Factor Twitter account tweeted: “We bet it’s not the last we see of these girls.”

And Clitheroe fitness guru Chris Templeman, who runs Crossfit Clitheroe and TempleFitness, is appealing for people to download the X Factor app and get voting for Kelsey and her band to be the wild card.

Kelsey, who is a Sabden girl born and bred and a former Bowland High School pupil, is a member of Crossfit Clitheroe.

Chris posted: “So people I’m sure all of you have just seen the one and only Kelsey Gill right in front of your eyes on your tv screen. Now the one thing Crossfit Clitheroe is good at is pulling together when needed and right now Kelsey needs us.

“We all need to get our friends, family and frankly everyone we know to download the X Factor app and get voting for Kelsey and her band to be the wild card that we want to see back on the show. This is up there with one of the most exciting things to happen for our town so lets get voting everyone!”

He added: “Well done Kelsey, you and your new band look and sound fantastic, we have to see more from you! Wishing you every bit of luck – Crossfit Clitheroe TempleFitness.”

Meanwhile, Langho songstress Grace Davies broke down in tears on Saturday’s X Factor as judge Sharon Osbourne stopped her mid-way through her audition.

But despite judge Osbourne’s doubts about the performance, the 20-year-old still made it through to the live shows.