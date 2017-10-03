Community hero is asking for your votes to win

A community stalwart is vying for the title of “Public Servant of the Year”.

Stephen Smith (47), from Clitheroe, needs your votes to help him win the title thanks to a competition being run by the The Guardian newspaper’s Public Service Awards 2017.

Stephen, who is among five shortlisted contenders, has been an avid campaigner for people with a learning disability for over 25 years. He has volunteered his time and worked alongside many people and organisations including People First, Self Advocacy in Lancashire, Caritas Care, Lancashire County Council and Castle Supported Living. Stephen is said to go above and beyond his role as a project worker to promote and improve the quality of services for people with a learning disability, and brings real insight to the job, helped by his own experiences of having a learning disability.

People who have worked alongside Stephen on many different projects describe him as motivational and inspirational.

His work has already been recognised with a leadership award and a health champion award from the East Lancashire clinical care group.

Speaking about his nomination, Stephen said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been nominated for this award by Castle Supported Living, and I would really appreciate it if people could help me to win by voting”.

The winner will be selected by a public vote, which closes on October 9th (Monday), and will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London on November 28th. You can vote for Stephen online by logging onto: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2017/sep/25/guardian-public-service-awards-2017-vote-public-servant-of-the-year