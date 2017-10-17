Clitheroe Wolves disabled youngsters’ footy team given £250

A donation for £250 has been presented to a football team set up to remove some of the obstacles faced by young disabled people who would like to play the sport.

Younifi, a provider of technology and services for the delivery of adult social care, has made the donation to Clitheroe Wolves Disability Team to help them buy much-needed new football kit.

The funds were donated by Younifi following a competition at the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services Spring Seminar, the outcome of which was a £250 donation to the winners chosen charity.

Charlotte Hammond, of Lancashire Social Services, won and chose the Clitheroe Wolves Disability Team to be recipients of the prize.

The presentation was made to the team by Charlotte and Younifi’s managing director, Tony Pilkington.

The donation will go towards getting the team club hoodies and kit, which will help them attend fixtures through the coming months and feel a part of the Clitheroe Wolves community.

Mr Pilkington said: “Clitheroe Wolves Disability team is a very deserving recipient of our prize fund. It was great to meet the children and hear about the success of the team. Having worked in social care for many years, I understand the need for organisations like this to support people with disabilities and help them feel part of a community. We wish them every future success.”

George Hibbert set up a club 25 years ago as a means of bringing young people in and around Clitheroe together developing common interest and instilling values of community and teamwork.

Today George and his son, Ross, run a voluntary organisation of 40 teams for people of all ages.

Having spread geographically, but always staying true to its founding objectives and principles, Clitheroe Wolves is a foundation stone of community spirit and engagement.

Ross’ son Charlie has Down’s Syndrome and Ross identified a need to establish a disabled team with the aim of removing barriers to young people perhaps less able to compete in some of the other teams.

The company Younifi is a solution that simplifies many complexities of adult social care. It helps people self manage care and support from the broadest market of local providers.

Younifi also helps councils facilitate and pay for care through a range of financial options and 100% real-time visibility. It achieves this through a combination of technology, out sourced support services and transformational change expertise.