Clitheroe vicar set to appear on TV quizshow ‘The Chase’

A well-liked Clitheroe vicar will swap the pulpit for Pinewood Studios today (Friday).

The Rev. Andy Froud, of Clitheroe Parish Church, is set to come under the national spotlight this afternoon when he appears as a contestant on ITV quiz show “The Chase”.

Andy will come face to face with host Bradley Walsh, but he is remaining tight-lipped about his performance.

Speaking to the Clitheroe Advertiser, he said: “I had a fantastic time with a lot of laughs and my teammates were lovely.”

Tune in to ITV at 5pm to watch Andy’s performance.