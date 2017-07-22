Clitheroe teenager joins fellow students to take centre stage in new production Cotton

Four outstanding dancers including a teenager from Clitheroe who are studying at Burnley College’s Sixth Form Centre will be helping to explore Lancashire’s proud cotton history in an exciting new project this month.

Advanced Level Performing Arts students Mollie Moorby (18), from Clitheroe, Abbey Murwald (18), from Worsthorne, plus Jenni-Lea Finch (19) and Olivia Walsh (17), both from Burnley, will be showcasing their talents in Cotton with AbouTime Dance Company, performing in Clitheroe, Nelson and Burnley.

A fusion of art, heritage, professional performance and community participation, Cotton is a captivating exploration of life in a Lancashire mill through dance, music and clogging. The Burnley College Sixth Form students applied to take part and were among a handful of performers selected.

Burnley College performing arts tutor Samantha Allen said: “This an amazing opportunity for our outstanding students to perform in an innovative project alongside three professional dancers and we’re looking forward to seeing them debut.

“They are hard at work preparing with AbouTime who have hired out our inspiring performance space and venue facilities at Burnley College for rehearsal.”

Burnley College principal Hugh Bramwell added: “Learning new skills and developing as a person also takes place outside the classroom: that’s something we recognise at Burnley College Sixth Form.

‘That’s why we give students every opportunity to do more – for our performing Arts students that may be following their passion in a range of extra-curricular activities or working with leading local agencies and dance companies to give them work experience that is second to none.

“These exciting opportunities allow our students to grow in character and create individuals who are mature, confident and prepared for their career: individuals of whom we are extremely proud.”

You can see catch the productions of Cotton on July 28th at Nelson Market (noon and 3pm) and on July 29th in St James’s Square, Burnley, (noon) and Clitheroe Bullring (3pm).