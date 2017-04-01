Clitheroe teen is recognised for making a real difference in his community

An inspirational Clitheroe teenager has gained recognition for tackling issues surrounding mental health.

Lewis Baxter (18), came third in the High Sheriff of Lancashire’s Young Citizen of the Year Award 2017. The former pupil of Clitheroe Royal Grammar School has been inspirational in his actions whilst suffering from severe depression. Fourteen months ago Lewis was very close to taking his own life. An A* student, academy footballer and musician, but beneath the surface he was battling this illness in silence. He got help, through months of counselling and now raises awareness of the illness which he still suffers from. An ambassador for mental health now at Ermysted Grammar School in Skipton, he continues to raise awareness via the radio station where he voluntarily presents his Saturday show - Ribble FM, Clitheroe, and a post on Facebook which has been shared worldwide. Speaking of his achievement, Lewis said: “I’m so thankful and proud to have been awarded third place out of so many deserving young people. The awareness doesn’t stop here, I am continuing to support students.”