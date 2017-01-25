Clitheroe students are true charity champs

Caring youngsters at a Clitheroe high school have used their talents to raise over £500 for good causes.

Members of the young enterprise team at Ribblesdale High have focused their workshops on planning, preparing and putting into operation several charity events to raise money for those in need.

So far they have held a bake sale, lollipop sale, football penalty shoot out challenge and sponge the teacher in the stocks stunt.

And their efforts have raised £311 for Cash for Kids, £220 for Save the Children and £38 for Cancer Research.