Clitheroe school receives a special delivery of benches

A Clitheroe primary school plagued with vandalism has had two new benches donated - thanks to the generosity of a local business.

St James’ Primary School has been the target of mindless vandals and the school’s play area has come under attack a number of times over the past 12 months.

Staff and pupils have been left heartbroken in the past after drugs packets, cigarettes and rubbish were left at the Greenacre Street site, as well as a shed destroyed which was paid for by youngsters who sold toast every morning to raise the cash.

The school has been repeatedly targeted by trespassers in the past few months, with their gazebo and worship area being totally destroyed, costing thousands of pounds in repairs - money the school cannot afford.

As the school works with the police and community to catch the offenders responsible, Homebase have donated two new benches to enhance the KS2 school play area.

Headteacher, Mrs Fiona Pattison, said: “We are delighted with the donation of the new benches to our school.

“It shows how the community pulls together to support each other. As you can see the children are enjoying making full use of the benches.”