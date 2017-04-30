Clitheroe school hosts teacher training information event

Did you know that you can train to teach locally in a school?

As part of the Pennine Lancashire School-Centred Initial Teacher Training scheme, Ribblesdale High School, in Clitheroe, is hosting an information event on Monday, May 22nd, from 5 to 6pm. Graduates and career changers are invited to come and find more about their teacher training course.

SCITT lead and teacher at the school, Caroline Fletcher, said: “The Pennine Lancashire SCITT gives you the opportunity to learn ‘on the job’ from the very beginning.

“You will benefit from working and learning every day in a school and getting an immediate insight into what teaching involves.”

The Pennine Lancashire SCITT consists of a partnership of four schools including Ribblesdale School in Clitheroe; Alder Grange School in Rawtenstall: Marsden Heights Community College in Nelson and The Hollins Technology College in Accrington.

The programmes offer trainee teachers a range of teaching qualifications including qualified teacher status and post-graduate certificate in education (PGCE) with credits at Masters Level.

Recruitment for September 2017 is currently under way for the following subjects: art and design, computer science, English, history, mathematics and physics. Places are also available for school direct in geography, biology and religious education. If you are interested and would like more information, please log onto www.plscitt.org.uk or call 01706 223171, Alternatively, you can e-mail plscitt@aldergrange.lancs.sch.uk