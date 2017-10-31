Clitheroe's stylish new 38-bed hotel due to open

Clitheroe’s new boutique hotel, The Spinning Block at Holmes Mill, is set to open next week.

The 38-bedroom hotel, along with the Bistro, Bar and Grill, is scheduled to open on Thursday (November 9th) and forms the latest phase in the £10m. redevelopment of what was a largely derelict textile mill.

In keeping with the rest of the mill, the hotel will be stylish and imaginatively designed while remaining sympathetic to the building’s heritage.

James’ Places interiors guru Christine Lee, explained: “The look is what we call ‘opulent industrial’. It is art nouveau with a feminine, indulgent look featuring beautiful, flowing lines.”

The bedrooms continue the pared back, urban tone reflecting the rest of Holmes Mill, with a luxurious, light and airy atmosphere. The Bar, Bistro and Grill is similarly styled, with art nouveau features and authentic textures giving a nod to the building’s roots.

Just two years after owners James’ Places started work, Holmes Mill has been transformed and is now home to the Bowland Brewery, the Beer Hall, the Bowland Food Hall, multi-use function room, plus the Boiler House Café and Gelateria.

Operations manager, Andrew Bailey, said: “The Bistro, a modern British seafood and grill restaurant, will continue the Food Hall ethos of championing local produce, complementing the Beer Hall with its bar menu and the Boiler House Café with its amazing cakes and pastries.

“Holmes Mill is already proving to be a very popular wedding venue and the hotel means families and couples can base everything for their big day around the site.

“We also expect the hotel to appeal to those attending an event at the mill, or in central Clitheroe, who wish to stay over. In addition, corporate customers will find the hotel a useful addition to our multi-use function room.”