Clitheroe's Spinning Block hotel opens its doors

One of the North’s leading hospitality groups has just opened the region’s newest hotel at a £10m. mill conversion in Clitheroe.

James’ Places, which has eight design-led hospitality venues across the North, has now expanded its hotel portfolio with the conversion and opening of the Spinning Block at Holmes Mill.

The fashionably affordable hotel occupies part of the mill complex, which also houses the group’s head office plus its Bowland Brewery, Beer Hall, featuring the longest bar in Britain, and the showcase of Lancashire produce, the Bowland Food Hall.

The Spinning Block welcomed its first guests on Thursday.

The 38-bedroom hotel, along with the Bistro, Bar and Grill, forms the latest phase in hospitality group James’ Places redevelopment of what was a largely derelict textile mill.

Marketing manager, Heidi Kettle, said: “We are delighted that our first 16 bedrooms in the Spinning Block Hotel are now available for bookings on selected days and have started to welcome guests. We expect to be fully open by Easter 2018.

“We have already seen a high number of enquiries from a range of potential customers, including bridal parties and wedding guests attending ceremonies and celebrations at Holmes Mill. The mill is fast becoming a very popular wedding venue and the hotel means couples can now base everything for their big day around the site.

“Other interested parties are tourists visiting the Ribble Valley, businesses looking for the perfect venue for corporate use and people attending events at the mill, such as our live music and comedy sessions.”

In keeping with the rest of the mill, the hotel is stylish and imaginatively designed while remaining sympathetic to the building’s heritage. Its interior décor is described as “opulent industrial” and has a distinctive art nouveau style.