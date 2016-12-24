Clitheroe’s Shelter calls for staff to come forward

A homelessness charity is appealing for Clitheroe folk to spare a few hours and help at the charity shop.

A shortage of volunteers could force Shelter, in Moor Lane, to close during busy periods as it struggles to cope with the day-to-day running of the store.

Staff at the charity are calling for more support as the shop relies heavily on volunteers and donations from the community.

Louise Harrod, acting manager of Shelter’s Clitheroe shop, said: “We’re calling on local people with spare time to consider volunteering in the New Year. “Volunteers play an important role in helping us raise money to fight bad housing and homelessness. A small amount of time would make a huge difference and you could even achieve a professional retail qualification while you’re at it.”

Shelter, the national charity, helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing or homelessness through their advice, support and legal services.

A spokesman said: “We’re here so no one has to fight bad housing or homelessness on their own. We strive every day to give people the help they need, and we campaign relentlessly to achieve our vision of a safe, secure, affordable home for everyone.”

On the shop floor, volunteers process sales and returns on the tills, providing excellent customer service and putting up shop displays to entice customers in.

Behind the scenes, volunteers get involved with store housekeeping and administration, plus finding those hidden gems in stock. Louise added: “The shop is also in need of new stock. At this time of year, we’re keen to receive any pre-loved clothing or books, or even unwanted Christmas presents, to keep our shelves full. The more we have to sell, the more we can raise to help local people struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

To find about volunteering or to donate stock, pop into the shop at 15 Moor Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 1BE or call 01200 425122. The shop is open 9-5 Tuesday to Saturday.