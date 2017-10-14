Clitheroe politics student’s visit to European Parliament

A 16-year-old politics student at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School met with female leaders from around the world at the Girl2Leader event in the European Parliament in Brussels.

Imán Chaudhry attended the event, which was hosted by Julie Ward, Labour MEP for the North West, as part of a campaign – led by the Women Political Leaders Global Forum (WPL) – aimed at getting more girls involved in politics.

Imán met all three of the North West Labour MEPs and saw the important work that MEPs do in the European Parliament to improve gender equality.

Imán said: “Being with Julie in the European Parliament has been the most amazing opportunity.

“It’s been fantastic for her to show me how the Parliament works and to hear so many inspirational female politicians.

“In the future I would like to work in the United Nations where I hope to do humanitarian work.

“As a young woman, I want to do more to help pave the way for international equality between all genders.”

Julie Ward MEP said: “Today’s leaders worldwide are still almost all men. Change is needed and we need to connect today’s political leaders with young girls – the next generation of leaders.

“I was delighted to host the #Girl2Leader campaign event, giving invaluable opportunities for girls like Imán to hear from women leaders as role models and be truly inspired.”

Julie Ward is a Labour and Co-operative Party Member of the European Parliament for the North West of England, covering Cumbria, Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire and Greater Manchester. She serves on the Parliament’s Culture & Education Committee, the Regional Development Committee and the Committee on Gender Equality and Women’s Rights.

She is also a member of the Labour Party’s Policy Commission on Education and Children.