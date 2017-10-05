Clitheroe Library welcomes new critically-acclaimed show

Clitheroe is set to welcome a pair of critically-acclaimed comedic thespians for a brand-new, interactive show in October.



Fringe First-winning theatre-maker Laura Mugridge and theatre performer and composer Tom Adams have unveiled their new show, 'Bookish,' which will head to Clitheroe Library on Friday, October 13th at 7pm.

Inspired by a show the pair performed last year in which the duo performed in an East Dulwich book shop inspired by the London A-Z - a book picked randomly out of a hat - with the playful and relaxed show taking in personal stories, a kazoo solo, an acoustic version of Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street, and a ridiculous interview with a London cabbie.

From this one-off performance, they developed Bookish, a fun, entertaining and irreverent look at a five very different books that incorporates theatre, cabaret, and literature. Clitheroe Library ticket holders will choose two books at the beginning of the 7pm show from a list that includes Roald Dahl’s Tales Of The Unexpected, Ginger Rogers’ autobiography, and The Dairy Book Of Family Cooking.

"This new piece of literature-inspired theatre promises to be really fantastic fun," said Spot On’s Lyndsey Wilson. "It’s a very light-hearted celebration of the written word by two incredibly warm, inventive and highly acclaimed theatre makers.”

The show is suitable for audiences aged 10 and above, with tickets costing £7 for adults and £5 for concessions. To book tickets, visit the library directly or email clitheroe.library@lancashire.gov.uk

For more information about the show or to see the full Spot On autumn 2017 programme, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk, email hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk, or call 01254 660 360.