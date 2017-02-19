An investigation is underway following two fire engines being called out to a house fire in Clitheroe yesterday after various textiles in the property caught ablaze due to poorly discarded smoking material on the premises.

The two fire engines from Clitheroe attended the incident at a mid-terraced property on Franklin Street, where firefighters found a fire involving textiles set alight by carelessly discarded smoking materials when they arrived at the scene.

They were forced to use two breathing apparatus sets and one hose reel to extinguish the fire, with one person assessed by paramedics on site for smoke inhalation.

An investigation is underway into the exact cause of the fire.

Clitheroe Fire Station watch manager, Dave McGrath, said: "Discarded smoking material has caused the fire. The fire alarm alerted the next door neighbour who came round and made contact with occupants prior to our arrival. The smoke alarm has done its business there and possibly saved a life."