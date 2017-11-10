Clitheroe Hospital set for more car parking spaces

Work on two new car parks, which will result in extra car parking spaces at Clitheroe Community Hospital, has started.

The work is expected to last 10 weeks and will be split into two phases; Phase 1, the area on the left of the hospital entrance from Chatburn Road and Phase 2, at the rear of the hospital, off the Pimlico Link Road.

When complete early in the new year, hospital staff and patients will benefit from an extra 43 car parking spaces, plus three existing spaces will be converted for Blue Badge parking.

Mr James Maguire, divisional general manager for estates and facilities at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We know from what patients and staff tell us that extra car parking spaces are needed at Clitheroe Community Hospital, and that is what we’re providing.”

“The existing car park will remain open while the work is carried out, with arrangements in place to minimise inconvenience.”

The hospital building, which was officially opened in June 2014, was originally designed by the Primary Care Trust as a replacement for the old Clitheroe Community Hospital.

Since the opening, the site operator has received several complaints about the lack of car parking spaces that affect both the hospital and also the surrounding highways network. They say more car parking spaces will make the facility generally much more efficient.