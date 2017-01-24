Clitheroe gran wins shopping vouchers

A Clitheroe grandmother is delighted after scooping this month’s Shop Clitheroe loyalty award.

Mrs Doreen Walmsley, a former civil servant who is now retired and has a son and daughter as well as five grandchildren, won £50 thanks to the scheme run by Clitheroe Chamber of Trade.

Born and brought up in Clitheroe, Doreen, a loyal supporter of all local businesses, said “I was very excited when I was told that I had won £50 worth of Shop Clitheroe vouchers, as I only got the card a couple of years ago at the insistence of a friend, but I never expected to win it! Now, I am looking forward to putting my vouchers towards a new pair of shoes.”

Anne-Louise, of Anne-Louise Dress Agency, Moor Lane, said: “Style-conscious women have been coming to us for designer clothing, shoes, bags and jewellery for 20 years, and it is nice to be able to reward loyal Clitheroe shoppers as we also stock a brand new, high-fashion Italian clothing range, but we specialise in one-off preloved designer pieces, hand-picked by our experienced team. All our pieces are worn once, sometimes new, less than two years old and always in perfect condition.”

Promoted by the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, anyone wishing to join the scheme should do so now, by calling in at any of over 70 participating businesses throughout Clitheroe displaying the Shop Clitheroe purple Castle logo. Membership stations are also located at: Raffia Contemporary Gifts 38 King Street, Clitheroe Dry Cleaners Wellgate, or Elan Boutique Castlegate.