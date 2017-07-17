Clitheroe girls wowed by music stars at Scottish concert

Forty-three girls from the Ribble Valley showcased their girlpower by attending Girlguiding Scotland’s biggest ever pop concert - Tartan Gig.

The girls – plus their Leaders – headed to The SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow to enjoy a star-studded line-up of talented artists featuring Jess Glynne, Louisa Johnson, Pixie Lott, John Newman, JP Cooper, Birdy, Five After Midnight and host Cel Spellman.

With around 8,000 Girlguiding members there from the Highlands and Islands to the Scottish Borders and beyond, the Tartan Gig was one of the biggest celebrations of girlpower Scotland has ever seen.

Eleven-year-old Tabitha Garley said: “I liked all the artists better than other years.”

Jess Glynne said: “I am so excited to be part of Girlguiding Scotland’s biggest ever pop concert, celebrating being a strong woman. It was so inspiring to see so many girls coming together to sing, dance and have fun.

“Girlguiding Scotland is all about inspiring girls to aim high and be bold and I’m really proud to be involved in it. My advice to all the girls out there is to not let worrying about what other people think stop you from being yourself and doing what you love! My own experience has taught me you need a thick skin, but if you work hard and believe in yourself, no one can take that away from you.”

Louisa Johnson added: “I’m really proud to be part of Tartan Gig and to be celebrating girlpower. I love performing live and it felt brilliant to see so many girls singing and dancing along.”

Sue Walker, Girlguiding Scotland’s lead volunteer, added: “At Girlguiding Scotland we’re all about offering girls amazing experiences in a safe space and what could be more unforgettable than going to your first gig with all your friends?

“Tartan Gig is just one example of how Girlguiding Scotland is moving with the times and responding to what girls want without losing what makes us unique.”