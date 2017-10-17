Clitheroe cup company awarded for growing its own talent

Clitheroe firm the Printed Cup Company has been highly commended at the North West regional final of the National Apprenticeship Awards 2017.

The awards, now in their 14th year, are run by the National Apprenticeship Service and recognise excellence in two areas: businesses that grow their own talent with apprentices and apprentices who have made a significant contribution to their workplaces.

On being recognised as highly commended, HR manager Katy Atkinson said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been highly commended in our category, it is such an honour to be recognised as a great employer of apprentices in the North West.

“We are really proud of our commitment to employing young people through apprenticeships. Investing in apprenticeships should be a priority for businesses looking to develop their internal talent and grow a qualified, flexible workforce.”

Sue Husband, director of the National Apprenticeship Service, said: “The National Apprenticeship Awards allow talented apprentices and committed employers from across our regions to receive well-deserved recognition for their apprenticeship achievements.

“The highly commended finalists at these awards show the range of sectors and variety of job roles apprenticeships are available in, and how they can deliver the skills employers need.

“I congratulate all highly commended finalists on their success in this competition.”

The Printed Cup Company, based on Taylor Street, design and manufacture bespoke and branded printed cups for wide range of purposes.