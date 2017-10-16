Clitheroe couple’s second charity night raises more than £2,000

A charity night staged by a Clitheroe couple raised more than £2,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The event held at St Michael and St John’s Parish Centre raised £2,462 and was the second fundraiser for Vicky and Graeme Holt, of Waterloo Road, Clitheroe.

Vicky organised a similar event in 2015 on the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary as a surprise for her husband, who was diagnosed with myotonic muscular dystrophy in 2005 just before his wedding.

At that event they raised £2,300 for the charity - funds which were used for research into muscle wasting conditions, including half towards a myotonic dystrophy research project.

The couple, whose twin girls Sophie and Jessica both attend Chatburn Primary School where Graeme has been a school crossing patrol attendant for the past six years, thanked everyone who helped with the event including Hanson Cement, which sponsored the event, singer Georgia Barker who provided entertainment on the night, and parish centre manager Kevin Shepherd.

“The night itself was fantastic,” said Vicky. “Everyone enjoyed it all. The twins loved being part of it too.”