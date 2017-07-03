Clitheroe couple’s National Three Peaks climb raises thousands

The parents of a nine-year-old boy from Clitheroe have raised almost £3,000 after scaling the National Three Peaks to help raise awareness about severe allergies.

Claire Llewellyn (39) and her partner Darryl Collinson (36), of Garnett Road, climbed the highest mountains in Great Britain – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours – with four of their friends in June.

“We started our challenge at Ben Nevis, setting off at 4-30pm,” Claire explained. “Although we left behind beautiful sunshine at home, unfortunately the weather at Ben Nevis was awful.

"We had driving wind and rain, that soaked us through. Even our boots had puddles of water in them by the time we came down. None the less we completed Ben Nevis in four hours 40 minutes.”

She added: “Then it was straight in the car and down to Scafell Pike. The weather was warm and dry and luckily we’d managed to dry our boots off. We started our climb at 2-30am in the dark and were rewarded with the most breathtaking sunrise at the summit. And to my absolute joy I found my auntie and her friend sat at the top to cheer us on, it was a very emotional moment!”

Claire, Darryl and the team then got in the car to make their way to Snowden.

“Here the weather was blistering hot! We completed the whole challenge, including the 1,000 miles travelling and a knee injury to myself, in 22 hours and 53 minutes.”

The couple signed up for the challenge to raise money for the Anaphylaxis Campaign – a cause which is very close to their hearts as their son Ben suffers from a severe nut allergy.

“Even being near them can trigger his allergy, but if eaten could kill him,” Claire explained.

In the autumn last year, Ben, who is in Year Four at St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School in Clitheroe, was rushed to hospital suffering from an anaphylatic attack after eating an ice cream that had been cross contaminated. This incident and the case of Megan Lee (15) from Oswaldtwistle, who died in hospital on New Year’s Day after suffering a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeaway, strengthened the couple’s resolve to raise funds to support the work of the Anaphylaxis Campaign.

To make a donation to Claire and Darryl visit: www.justgiving.com/thenutters2017