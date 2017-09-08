Clitheroe coffee shop named as one of Lancashire's best

A Clitheroe coffee shop has been named in a list of the very best purveyors of the county's most highly-rated lattes and cappuccinos, Americanos and mochas.

The Parlour on Wellgate in Clitheroe has been named by The North & North Wales Indy Coffee Guide as one of Lancashire's eight-best coffee shops, catering for "bean-freaks, brew-geeks and the simply curious," according to the guide.

Including more speciality coffee shops, cosy cafes, and indie roasters than ever, the third edition of the guide is the biggest yet and includes features on how to brew filter coffee at home, the best stops to make on your next caffeinated road trip, and a spotlight on the North’s speciality coffee pioneers.

"You won’t find Costa or Starbucks on the list, this is a celebration of local indie businesses who are serving coffee with love and great care," the guide explains. "Cafes and roasteries are invited into the guide based on meeting strict criteria: roasting or serving speciality-grade coffee, providing interesting serve styles in addition to espresso, providing a top quality experience for coffee lovers, and being independently owned."

And when it came to The Parlour, the guide's praise was unequivocal, claiming: "Dealing in '50% cocktails, 40% caffeine, and 10% sarcasm', The Parlour isn’t your average coffee shop.

"But serving expertly crafted Heart and Graft espresso alongside a killer collection of curious concoctions, the industrial space is a definite go to for post work bevvies and weekend thrills," it added.

"Don’t even think about ordering a caramel latte, decaf cappuccino or loose leaf infusion, as only hardcore caffeine and hard booze breaches the bar at Clitheroe’s new hangout.

For more info on The Parlour, head to www.theparlourclitheroe.com.