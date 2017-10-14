Clitheroe clinic provides new life saving device

A life saving defibrillator device has been provided for use by the local community at a skin clinic and vein centre which opened in Clitheroe earlier this year.

Dr Grant McKeating, of RejuvaMed at Holmes Cottage on Woone Lane in Clitheroe, has made one of the vital machines available as a way of giving something back to the town where he opened his second clinic, the other is based in Chorley, in the spring.

“With the increased number of people around Holmes Mill now, we felt that this would be a good way to give something back to the people of Clitheroe who have supported the clinic since it opened in April,” said Dr McKeating.

“We have bought it as a community access defibrillator so that in the event of a person collapsing nearby, anyone calling 999 will be directed to the cabinet by ambulance service staff, and will be given the code to open the cabinet.

“The machine talks whoever is using it through the simple steps required to attach it to the patient, and to deliver a shock if the machine deems it appropriate.

“Early defibrillation is the most important factor in saving the life of someone who has had a cardiac arrest.”

The defibrillator is in a locked cabinet on the wall of the clinic, adjacent to Woone Lane.

The cabinet is lit and heated to ensure that the defib is kept in good working order all year round.