Clitheroe church's Big Breakfast raises funds and brings people together

Clitheroe Parish Church has held two of its monthly Saturday Big Breakfasts which now have raised nearly £700 between them.

The brain-child of Val Cooper, one of the church’s congregation, the first was held in the vicarage on Church Street and on Saturday’s at the St Mary’s Centre.

Val Cooper and Christine Baker make the breakfasts.

The church is raising the final £40,000 of its £250,000 target to renovate the church.

The project will provide new lighting, new heating, a more flexible area at the front of church and a new south door with better access for pushchairs, wheelchairs and people with mobility problems.

The church currently meets in the St Mary’s Centre but will return to worship in church on Remembrance Sunday, November 12th.

The Rev. Andy Froud said: “The Big Breakfasts aren’t just about fundraising but also about bringing people together: when we have completed this project I am sure that we will continue an event that brings all ages together in such an enjoyable way.”

The Harrison family order their breakfasts.

Andy and Holly Peters with daughters Esther and Abigail.

Eileen Wetherall and Becky Froud washing up.