Clarets fan praises supporters after partner's epileptic attack

A relieved Clarets fan has thanked fellow supporters and those of Leeds United for their help after his partner suffered an epileptic seizure outside Turf Moor.

Joseph Pownall was leaving the stadium on Tuesday night following Burnley's Carabao Cup defeat at home to Yorkshire rivals Leeds when his girlfriend Amanda Baxter collapsed in the street outside the Bob Lord Stand.

Fans from both sides rushed to the couple's help as Amanda (24) suffered three epileptic seizures.

Joseph (38) who is Amanda's carer and support worker, said: "I am so grateful to everyone who came to help Amanda. It was really scary, but everyone was so kind.

"A steward put his jacket around Amanda and offered me one because it was quite cold. Leeds fans moved some of their own fans to make way for the ambulance, while a Burnley fan held her head and put Amanda on her side.

"I have seen Amanda have fits before, but this was scarier because we were outside and there were so many people around. Everyone was absolutely amazing and I just want to thank everyone for their help."

Amanda, who also has learning difficulties, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital where she made a full recovery after being treated with medication.