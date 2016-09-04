An urgent appeal has been made for readers to come forward who have memories of the site that is now the rose garden next to the historic Pinnacle in Clitheroe Castle grounds.

Pauline Wood, chairman of Clitheroe Civic Society, explained: “As the Pinnacle Project draws to an end, we have discovered that the site of the Pinnacle/rose garden was formerly the Ladies’ Bowling Green and that they gave this up ‘selflessly’ for the rose garden.

“Has any reader any memory of this and/or any memories about the pinnacle, the garden or this part of the castle grounds?”

Anyone who has any memories of this site are asked to call Pauline on 01200 429187 or post correspondence to 13 Derwent Crescent , Clitheroe. BB7 2PW.

A book about the Pinnacle project is almost ready for printing so it would be useful if any memories can be shared as soon as possible.

A handful of readers have already come forward with information after a letter appealing for memories featured in last week’s C litheroe Advertiser.

Work to repair the historic Palace of Westminster pinnacle was completed in October 2015.

The Clitheroe Civic Society project to restore the iconic monument, which is sited in the grounds of the borough’s war memorial gardens at Clitheroe Castle, received vital funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

It received further generous donations from local residents.