Cinema to donate ticket sale proceeds to Manchester terror attack victims.

Burnley's Reel Cinema is to donate money from ticket sales to a fund set up to help the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Reel Cinema is one of a dozen across the Greater Manchester area who will donate the proceeds of all ticket sales from a special fund raising screening of the new film Wonder Woman to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by the Red Cross.

Several cinema companies are taking part in the scheme along with Warner Brothers which is offering to donate its share of box office income and two main advertising agencies DCM and Pearl and Dean.

The Burnley screening is at 7-10pm on Monday and tickets will be available in the usual way from the relevant company websites. There will also be collecting boxes available throughout the day for those who want to donate additional funds.