Church set to reopen after major refurb

Major redevelopment work to breathe new life into Cltheroe Parish Church is on schedule to finish next month.

The £250,000 internal transformation of St Mary Magdalene’s is set to improve the heating system, lighting and access for wheelchair and pram users.

The revamp follows restoration work on the church’s iconic spire, which was completed five years ago and cost over half a million pounds.

The Rev. Andy Froud, said he was delighted with the makeover so far and the community spirit he has witnessed. He said fundraising is continuing and he is delighted with the donations received.

He explained: “Fundraising work is still ongoing, but we received a welcome boost with a generous bequest from the estate of the late Miss Helen Thornber. Helen Thornber was a long-standing member of Clitheroe Parish Church and we are grateful not just for our many happy memories of a lovely and kind Christian lady, but for this kind gift.”

He added: “In the last week the church also received a grant from the All Churches Trust. We are really grateful that in tandem with our community fundraising activities, we are receiving grant support from organisations such as these.

“Work is continuing on schedule, allowing the church to be used for the annual Remembrance Day service on November 12th.

“The church will boast new heating with a new boiler, under-floor heating, a complete rewire, which hasn’t been done for almost 40 years, new lighting and a new door for wheelchair users and people with prams.

“It has taken us three years to raise the £250,000 required to carry out the improvements and I would like to thank the generosity of the parishioners and local folk who have donated towards the project and have shown fantastic community spirit.”

Anyone wishing to contribute further can sponsor a light by contacting Patricia Duxbury on 01200 429261.