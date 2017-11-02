Christmas Market date set

A charity supporting families with young children in the Ribble Valley and Pendle is holding a Christmas Market.

The event, which has been organised by Home-Start, will be held on November 16th, between 6-30 and 9pm at Billington and Whalley Brass Band Club.

Attractions include chocolate gifts and cakes, jewellery, clothes, scarves and shoes, knitted toys, handmade gifts and decorations, candles, Christmas wreaths and floral decorations, cards, calendars and stationary sets, books, make-up and much more.

The adult entrance fee is £5, which includes a free mince pie and mulled wine. Children under 18 go free.

All proceeds will go towards boosting funds for Home Start, which supports parents as they learn to cope, improve their confidence and build better lives for their children. For more information regarding the Christmas Market, please contact Carrie Haworth on 07715 635751.