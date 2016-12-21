Chipping show has healthy profit

Record gate receipts at the 2016 Chipping and District Agricultural and Horticultural Show have resulted in healthy accounts for organisers.

Forty committee members attended the AGM and dinner of Chipping Show Ltd, where they heard the good news after being invited to examine the show accounts for the year ended September 30.

Show secretary Paul Hunt said: “The accounts show a good profit with record gate receipts from a good crowd on show day which was blessed with fine weather. A large sum has also been spent on showground improvements over the last couple of years putting the show in a good position going forwards.”

The evening saw outgoing president Dr Glyn Davies hand over the chain of office to Grace Procter, who accepted it on behalf of 2017 president, Peter Procter, who was unable to attend.

Paul Morris remarked Glyn had been an excellent mentor to him in his first year as chairman and Glynn said it had been a privilege and honour to be president and it had been a great show day. He thanked his wife Julie for all her support and the committee, who work so hard.

Harry Coar, a Chipping Show supporter for decades, was elected vice president and Paul Morris and Kathleen Moon continue as chairman and vice chairman into the second year of their three-year tenure.

Paul Morris thanked everyone for coming to the AGM.

He thanked everyone for their efforts, saying the show was a true team effort and not just for 10 hours on a day in August. The work went on all year round with the preparation and management of the activities that truly promote Chipping and the surrounding rural areas; bringing income and positivity into the rural economy. Throughout the year the showgrond had hosted a number of varied events – including an opportunity for some of the older ‘Young Farmers’ to see what happens at the Northern Area Dance!

Four new committee members were elected; Tom Gardener, Padraig Harvey, Caroline Bretherton and John Winder. John takes up the role of vintage tractor and machinery steward following the sad loss of Brian Hopkinson who had looked after the section for several years.

Officers for 2017 were elected including treasurer Angela Heane, assistant treasurer Liz Cliff, secretary Paul Hunt, safety officer Michael Newell, entries secretaries Louise Airey (livestock), Angela Heane (other) and Lindsay Metcalf (horticultural).

Holly Wheater-Adams has stood down as assistant secretary and it was noted Paul Hunt has also expressed a wish to stand down as secretary at the 2017 AGM and the committee will now find a successor to work alongside Paul this year in preparation for a hand-over next year.

Next year’s show is on Saturday, August 26 and preparation work starts in earnest at the next committee meeting on Monday, January 9.