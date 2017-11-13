Children pay moving Remembrance Day tribute

A moving Remembrance Day tribute has been paid by the children of a Clitheroe church.

As part of the act of remembrance a group of young church members made a special film in which they read out more than 30 names of boys and men from St James' who died in the two world wars.

Lydia Blackburn and the war memorial plaque at St James' Church in Clitheroe.

One youngster, Lydia Blackburn, read out the name of her great, great uncle who died in the First World War.

The film was the idea of Peter Williams, a reader at St James' Church, and was directed by former church member Jim Cooke, of Centerline Films.

Since it was shown on Sunday it has been shared nationally via the Church of England's official twitter feed which has more than 73,000 followers.