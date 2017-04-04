Children meet a bearded dragon and giant millipede in Hurst Green

You wouldn’t normally expect to find exotic wildlife such as a bearded dragon or giant millipede in the Ribble Valley, but more than 30 children met them recently during a church event.

Organised by St John’s Church, Hurst Green as part of the ‘Church Goes Wild’ continuing programe of events, there was a whole collection of creatures, including the dragon and millipede, a snake, giant snails and cockroaches for the children to get to know.

They had all been taken along by Alex Bateson, from Lion Learners, who encouraged not only the 35 children to handle and feed them, but also their parents.

Parent Katherine Turner said: “The kids loved meeting all the creatures and we all learnt some interesting facts about wildlife in the Forest of Bowland, too.”

‘Church Goes Wild’ is designed to enthuse and educate people - especially young families - about nature and the environment.