Chef Ann is rewarded for her weight loss

A super slimmer has scooped £150 after winning a weight loss challenge set by a Clitheroe ladies only fitness centre.

Ann Nicholson, who is a chef at Stonyhurst College at Hurst Green, lost a stone and five pounds, and 31 and a half inches, after completing the six week weight loss challenge.

The challenge was set by the Enjoy Wellness Centre which is based in Shawbridge Saw Mill, Taylor Street, Clitheroe.

A total of 15 ladies paid £10 each to take part in the weight loss challenge and they were judged on a percentage weight loss basis.

Ann was rewarded for her efforts and presented with £150 cash during a Christmas party at The Emporium in Clitheroe.