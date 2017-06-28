Cheers to Valley pub walk

Walking boots and pint glasses were at the ready as hundreds took to the streets to boost funds for East Lancashire Hospice.

Around 225 people took part in this year’s Ribble Valley Pub Walk and helped to raise funds for charity.

The 10-mile walk, organised by the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale, is in its third year and saw men, women, children and dogs make their way across some of the Ribble Valley countryside to raise money for East Lancashire Hospice

The event, which started at Whalley Village Hall, was marshalled by Rotarians and helpers, while Woods Bakery in Blackburn, supplied drinks and sandwiches at the start, and pubs including the De Lacy Arms and The Three Fishes gave discounts on food and drink to walkers taking part.

Sharon Crymble, hospice fundraising manager, said: “I would like to thank the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale for organising this event. This is the third year it has been held and it’s great to see so many new faces as well as people who have joined us in the past. Luckily the sun shone on the day and everyone was in good spirits.”