Cheers to safe drinking in town centre

A scheme offering safe glasses to Clitheroe town centre revellers has been extended after proving a huge success.

Over 3,000 polycarbonate glasses featuring the message “Drink sensibly and enjoy your night” were handed out to local hostelries during street parties and festivals last year.

The scheme has proved so popular that the Ribble Valley Community Safety Partnership has ordered a further 3,000 to be used during the festive period.

Clitheroe attracts partygoers from across East Lancashire to its trendy wine bars and gastro-pubs. It also attracts food and music enthusiasts from across the region to its flagship Ribble Valley Jazz Festival in May and Clitheroe Food Festival in August.

Robert Thompson, chairman of the Ribble Valley Community Safety Partnership, said: “Clitheroe is fast becoming the place to be, attracting partygoers from across East Lancashire looking for a safe and enjoyable experience.

“The polycarbonate glasses are high quality and reusable, and are strengthening the perception of Clitheroe as a safe place in which to enjoy a day or night out.”