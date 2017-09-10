Cheers to centre's ‘fabulous’ new look

Whalley villagers raised their glasses last week to the completion of a £50,000-plus revamp of their community centre.



The makeover has transformed Whalley Old Grammar School Community Centre into a “fabulous” hive of potential, which is now “safer, greener and more comfortable” for its 90-plus user groups.

Whalley Educational Foundation Governors at the big reveal of Whalley Old Grammar School Community Centre's fabulous refurbishment. (s)



The work includes: loft insulation above the hall; a full redecoration; energy-saving electric blinds to all windows; low-surface temperature radiators; “fabulous” oak flooring; an improved-efficiency boiler; extra toilets for preschoolers; and storage space.



“I don’t think anyone could fail to be impressed by the refurbishment,” said Martin Fewster, Secretary of the Whalley Educational Foundation. “It’s made a massive improvement.



“We want to say a big thank you to all the group users for being so understanding while the work was being done.”



The centre’s fantastic new look was unveiled to funders, volunteers and group users at a celebratory event thanking them for all their hard work.



Shining bright as champions of the fund-raising campaign were the Silver Surfers, who created and sold a recipe book, while Whalley Lions’ charity raffle and Pink Floyd tribute night featuring Cooler Kings was a roaring success.



The campaigners also toasted the generosity of the following donors: Duchy of Lancaster; Barclays Bank; Foyle Foundation; Harold and Alice Bridge Charity; Ribble Valley Borough Council; The Big Lottery - Awards for All; Whalley Community Hydro; Whalley Lions; Whalley Parish Council; and Whalley Village Hall.



Among the volunteers were Mitton WI who swept in as the centre’s superheroes to clean it from top to bottom following the refurbishment.

And Martin couldn’t be more thrilled with the results.



“We’re really grateful to all the funders and volunteers who have helped to make it happen,” he said. “It’s been a real community effort.”