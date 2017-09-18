Cheers! Clitheroe bar claims to be Britain’s biggest!

Clitheroe’s Beer Hall at Holmes Mill is officially laying claim to the title of “Longest Bar in Britain”.

There is no official Guinness record for this category, but a year after opening and in the absence of any challengers, the Beer Hall believes its 105 feet and eight inches long horseshoe-shaped counter, housing 42 artisan cask ales, is unsurpassed in the country.

Marketing manager, Heidi Kettle, admitted the establishment was safe to claim the title. She explained: “We wanted to be sure so we put out an appeal for anyone who knew of a longer bar to get in touch.

“In more than 12 months nobody has come forward, so we think we’re safe to now claim the title.”

Holmes Mill, based in the heart of the town, also home to the Bowland Brewery and all of its core range, seasonal ales and specials are always on tap in the Beer Hall. In addition, there are regularly changing beers from micro-breweries and household names from throughout the UK.

Heidi added: “The Bowland Brewery range, headed by our ever-popular Hen Harrier, is all brewed on site; expertly created and lovingly produced by our team of master craftsmen, who live and breathe brewing.

“With so many different beers to try – both cask and bottled – we offer customers various buying options including third-pints and our circumnavigation’ voucher which gives customers the opportunity to try 24 beers through the month.”

The Beer Hall at Holmes Mill celebrated its first birthday in July when it was revealed that customers had supped 300,000 pints of beer and more than 25,000 single gins since the venue opened. Holmes Mill is a unique celebration of food, drink and leisure, featuring a beer hall, hotel, spa and food hall.