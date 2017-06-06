Cheers! Barrel of funds to help poorly children

Clitheroe fundraiser Derek Russell is ready to roll out the barrels at the Middle Earth Beer and Music Festival.

And by doing so, he will be continuing his tireless efforts on behalf of Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

Derek was recently contacted by festival organiser Simon Forster and asked if would like to take charge of sponsoring a barrel at the Waddow Hall event, which takes place from June 16th to 18th.

Much to his surprise, he was also told he could keep all the money it generates and donate it to the charity. Sponsoring a barrel costs just £50 and provides supporting companies with a very cost-effective advertising opportunity. In addition, it includes two complimentary tickets to the Friday and a free pint of the sponsored ale with each ticket.

Derek said: “I have known Simon for a number of years. His generosity with this offer has left me almost speechless. I have committed to completing the Alder Hey Kilimanjaro Trek Challenge in 2018 and have to raise at least £4,500. I have raised just over £1,000 to date and I am planning a number of events at the moment. The Middle Earth festival will be a major boost to my efforts.”

Derek committed to the Alder Hey challenges in memory of his granddaughter, Lillian Florence, who died just six days after being born.

Event organiser Simon said he has been looking to introduce a fundraising element to Middle Earth and felt Alder Hey was the ideal choice.

He said: “I became aware of Alder Hey and the fantastic work they do through Derek, and another friend, Sophie Barton, whose son is currently being treated at the hospital. I thought this was an organisation that was worthy of support. I am more than pleased to be able to help in my own small way.”

The Middle Earth Beer and Music Festival is taking place for a ninth year. There will be live music each of the three days, 60 ales and ciders to choose from, and plenty of food available.

For further information on the sponsorship package contact Derek on 01200 426029 or e-mail d.russell2511@gmail.com.