Chatburn home scoops national award

Staff and residents at The Manor House Nursing and Residential Home are celebrating after receiving their platinum level National Gold Standards Framework accreditation.

This is the third GSF accreditation for The Manor House, who has achieved the platinum status after upholding the stringent GSF standards continually since 2011. They are the only care home to hold the standard in the local area and only one of five in the Northwest region to be awarded.

Cath Mellin, registered manager of The Manor House, said: “With end of life care you only have one chance to get it right.

“We have a strong team of individuals and work as one big extended family to give our residents the best experience we can, right up to their final days. Receiving this accolade again demonstrates our ongoing commitment to giving the highest standards of care and we look forward to continuing our ongoing development with the GSF.” Adele Thornburn, nursing and quality manager at East Lancashire CCG, added: “We are thrilled that The Manor House has received their Platinum GSF award.”