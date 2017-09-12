Chatburn friends pound the streets for two charities

Two friends and nurses from Chatburn joined thousands of runners to complete the Great North Run.

Charlotte Kay and Catherine Gill, who both have three children, were cheered along by their families as they pounded the streets of Newcastle for Meningitis Now and Breast Cancer Care. Catherine said: “We had a great day and the rain held off! Charlotte finished in two hours eight minutes and I completed it in two hours 30 minutes. We are both thrilled to have over exceeded our fundraising targets.

Our daughters, Abbie and Rubi, have organised a non-uniform day at Chatburn Primary School on Friday to boost funds further. We are overwhelmed with all the support we have received.”