Charity stalwart thanks everyone who pledged support

He braved extreme weathers and met some fantastic people. Now, Ribble Valley charity champion Bill Honeywell is proud to hand over a cheque for just over £40,000 to a worthwhile charity.

Last year the Clitheroe estate agent spent 86 days walking on the Lake District fells – many of them alone. In October, he reached his 542nd and final summit, raising an impressive £40,500 for Cancer Research UK. In addition, £6,000 was raised in gift aid.

The double cancer survivor ploughed through knee-deep rivers, waist-deep snow and shoulder high bracken with a fundraising target of £25,000 in mind. Little did he know that he will almost double that amazing figure – marking a memorable end to his “Big 542 Challenge”.

Presenting the cheque to Simon O’Leary, head of volunteer fundraising at Cancer Research UK, Leah Mitchell, local fundraising manager and regional fundraising manager Jenny Murgatroyd, Bill said: “This is the result of all your valuable and worthwhile donations following and during my treks through the Lake District in 2016. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated, because without you it wouldn’t have happened. Just thinking of all the good work now being done as a result of your generosity makes everything so worthwhile.

“I’ve received another £170 of donations, a few are still coming in and it’s never too late!”

Since January last year, Bill has climbed 542 summits – including all the 214 “Wainwrights” (for the second time); walked 750 miles; climbed almost 225,000 feet and would probably have worn out his boots if he hadn’t decided to alternate two pairs!

Bill is no stranger to raising money for good causes.

In 2003, he cycled from Lands End to John o’Groats, from Rotterdam to Lemvig in Denmark in 2005, he completed the ascent of all 214 “Wainwrights” in the Lake District in only 55 days in 2009 and cycled 4,500 miles around the coast of Great Britain in 2011 – raising thousands for deserving causes. He was delighted to receive the British Empire Medal in the 2014 New Year’s Honours List.