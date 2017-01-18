Charities boosted as bonfire raises a new record amount

Two deserving local charities have received a welcome boost to their funds thanks to proceeds raised at Clitheroe Community Bonfire 2016.

A sell-out event resulted in more than £10,000 being raised which will be split between East Lancs Hospice and the Ribble Valley Foodbank.

Clitheroe Community bonfire logo

“It’s hugely rewarding after working so hard last year to pull off a safe community event to present this money to our chosen charities,” said Andy Belcham, chairman of Clitheroe Community Bonfire. “We know how much the charities depend on donations like this and this money really makes a difference to how they operate.”

East Lancashire Hospice fundraising and lottery manager Sharon Crymble said: “The donation kindly given enables East Lancashire Hospice to continue to make a difference at a time when it matters. Local support and donations, are coming back to support local people. On behalf of the patients, volunteers, staff and trustees of the hospice, thank you so much for helping us to make that difference.”

Ruth Haldane, Ribble Valley Foodbank manager, also expressed her thanks for the donation.

“Over the last six months we have seen a 20% rise in clients coming to the foodbank in really difficult situations referred by our referral agencies. This generous donation will help us to keep our service running for those in crisis need in the Ribble Valley. We completely rely on local donations. We thank the charities involved in organising this event and the local community for making this donation possible.”

Clitheroe Community Bonfire and organised fireworks display is a large-scale community event that brings thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley. The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Pendle View Rotary Club, Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.

“What we are celebrating today is the final part of our work on the 2016 bonfire,” Andy added. “We are handing over the proceed money raised and, at the same time, it is important we acknowledge the many people and organisations behind the scenes who enable the Bonfire Committee and myself to pull this event together.

“These include David and Mary Brass at Banana News and Judith Dawson and her team at Dawsons for their magnificent help selling thousands of tickets.

“We are also indebted to many organisations who provide us with materials and goods to ensure safety and communications during the night. We’d like to mention KIK ATVs, Ultraframe, E & D Plant Hire and Johnson Matthey.

“The pallets for the bonfire were donated by James Hargreaves (Burnley), Dugdale Nutrition, Deli Solutions Ltd and Hanson Cement. We had a great amount of assistance from David Bleazard, Richard Schofield, Bob Blezzard, Lee Roe and the team at Ribble FM.None of this would be possible without the assistance of Ribble Valley Borough Council and Clitheroe Town Council. And finally, a huge thanks is due to our volunteer stewards. Without these contributions our Community Bonfire on the castle field with our amazing backdrop of the castle would not be possible.”

The Clitheroe Bonfire Committee has already got plans underway for this year’s bonfire which will be held on Saturday, November 4th.

“We’ve taken on board much of the constructive feedback from 2016 and are already working on this year’s event. Let’s see if we can top our record proceeds next year!” Andy said.

For further information about Clitheroe Community Bonfire visit: www.facebook.com/bonfire2014.