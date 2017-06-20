Celebrating a century of Rotary charity

While the Rotary organisation is 112 years old, its own charity, the Rotary Foundation is 100 years old this month and to celebrate Rotarians are staging a special exhibition of their work, together with a service of reflection and celebration at Blackburn Cathedral.

The exhibition opens at the cathedral on Thursday until Sunday with free entry and, on Saturday the interdenominational celebration service during which the Bishop of Blackburn, the Right Rev. Julian Henderson will address guests, will take place in the cathedral at 2-15pm.

The Vice Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Colonel Alan Jolley OBE TD, Rotary Great Britain and Ireland President Eve Conway and Peter Offer, Rotary International Director representing the Rotary International President, will be attending the exhibition and service.

Children from Chatburn CE Primary School will join pupils from other schools to sing, together with the youth choir from Braunschwieg Cathedral Choir, who will be travelling from Germany for the service.

All are welcome at both events and the Rotary Clubs are hoping members of the public will attend to see the benefits that Rotary brings to local communities through their Foundation.

Stands at the exhibition will include local and international projects including the supply of defibrillators for mountain rescue in Cumbria. As part of the End Polio Now campaign, a model iron lung will also be on display.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans and the Mayor of Clitheroe Coun. Maureen Fenton will also attend the event.

Rotary is a worldwide movement of 1.2 million community minded volunteers working to benefit local and international communities. There are 68 Rotary Clubs in Lancashire and Cumbria with more than 1,850 members who support groups and projects, working in challenging areas with the support of the Rotary Foundation.