Celebrated wildlife artist to talk in Clitheroe

A celebrated UK wildlife artist is to give a free talk at the Platform Gallery in Clitheroe.

Carry Akroyd will talk about her distinctive print work and enthusiasm for the writing of "peasant poet" John Clare at the gallery this Saturday from 2 to 4pm.

Carry’s exhibition, Found in the Fields, is currently touring the UK to great reviews and runs at the Station Road gallery until July 16th.

A celebrated painter and printmaker, Carry has lived most of her life in rural East Northamptonshire. Her work has a significant following and has been exhibited across the UK, including at the Mall Galleries in London.

Platform Gallery supervisor Helen Cresswell said: “Carry Akroyd's colourful landscape images examine the relationship between humans and wildlife and reflect her sheer joy in the natural world.

“She continues the tradition of outstanding British writers and painters of natural history and we are delighted to welcome her to the Platform Gallery.”

Carry’s talk is free, but booking is required at the Platform Gallery on 01200 425566.

The Platform Gallery, which is owned by Ribble Valley Borough Council, hosts eight exhibitions a year and a busy shop stocking greetings cards, ceramics, glass, wood, textiles and jewellery. It is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, Saturday from 10am to 4-30pm and Sunday over the summer from 11am to 4pm.