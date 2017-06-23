Cash investment for Clitheroe football field

Football pitches at Roefield, Clitheroe, are top of the league thanks to a £10,000 investment by Ribble Valley Borough Council and Clitheroe Wolves FC.

The cash has been used to buy three sets of high-quality roll-away goals and flexible corner flags, and fund a state-of-the-art surface drainage treatment called "shockwaving".

Shockwaving uses alternate blades to cut and move compacted soil from side-to-side to crack it open and create efficient drainage.

Two pitches have also been re-marked and re-configured, which will allow more junior teams to play at Roefield and Clitheroe Wolves FC to develop its girls’ team.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s sports development officer, Peter Fletcher, said: “These improvements, which have taken place over several months, will give youth football in Ribble Valley a tremendous boost, particularly girls’ football, which is going from strength-to-strength.

“We are delighted with the improved facilities at Roefield and would like to thank Clitheroe Wolves for their pro-active approach to partnership working, as well as the fantastic contribution they make to local sport.

“Our partnership with Clitheroe Wolves has been a great success and we look forward to working with other sports and community groups in the future.”

Clitheroe Wolves FC was one of the first junior football clubs in the North West to be chartered by the FA and runs a variety of teams and training sessions for youngsters aged six to 16. Further details are available from clitheroewolvesfc.co.uk.

Sports or community groups with ideas for similar partnership work are asked to contact Peter Fletcher at Ribble Valley Borough Council on 01200 425111.