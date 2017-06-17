Car fire spread

A fire which started in a car spread to business premises in Nearby.

A 999 call reported a car on fire and that the fire had spread to a building on site at the West Craven Business Park.

Firefighters from Earby, Barnoldswick and Colne responded and an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) from Hyndburn and water tower fire engine from Blackburn were assigned just after 3pm.

A fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and the ALP was used for access to inspect the building's roof space for any remaining hot-spots."

There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is to be established.