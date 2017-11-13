Can you help make this Christmas the best ever for Kallum?

A mum from Clitheroe is hoping to make this year the best Christmas ever for her 21-year-old disabled son.

Katei Blezard is hoping to give her son Kallum, who suffers from global development delay, ADHD, a mild form of epilepsy and is on the autistic spectrum, a winter wonderland experience he will never forget.

“This is the first year that Kallum has been really interested in Christmas,” said Katei (40). “He has already started collecting Santas – it’s like having a toddler again, he’s so excited.

“We even spent all day Sunday watching Christmas films!”

Katei has shared her wish for Kallum on social media and has already been overwhelmed by the response.

“Lots of businesses have offered to open half an hour earlier so that Kallum can go along to their Christmas event,” said Katei, “but because of what Kallum is like, he takes a long time to absorb things, unfortunately this half an hour just isn’t enough.”

She went on to explain how any experience for Kallum needs to be planned well in advance.

“Kallum is only the size of a 14 to 15 year old, but he is quite loud and boisterous, so it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to take part in a child session. We’re therefore trying to find something that will cater for his needs without him imposing on other people’s experience,” said Katei.

“Kallum’s mobility has deteriorated over the last two years and he can only walk short distances now and gets tired very easily. He is life limited and we just want to make the most of it this year with him being so excited.”

Katei explained that any winter wonderland experience would have to be in the UK.

“Travelling out of the UK is not advised by his health professionals,” said Katei.

Kallum attended Whiteash and Broadfield Schools in Oswaldtwistle while growing up, and now receives day care five times a week at The Base at Great Harwood.

“We’re very lucky as I’ve got a great support network from my parents, two sisters and brother,” said Katei, who is a full-time mum and carer having five other children.

Heavily involved with the local community, despite her huge responsibilities at home, Katei volunteered during the 2015 floods and is well-known for being the first on hand to offer help when people are in need.

Since sharing her wish on social media many people have asked if they can send Kallum a Christmas card and anyone who would like to do this should address cards to: For Kallum C/O Artisan One Picture Framers, Back King Street, Whalley, Lancashire, BB7 9SP.

Meanwhile, anyone who can help provide Kallum with a winter wonderland experience, can contact Katei via: k.blezard@yahoo.co.uk