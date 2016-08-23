Campaign launched to recruit retained firefighters in Clitheroe

A recruitment drive has been launched to help find retained firefighters who can keep the Ribble Valley community safe.

To help with the search, a fire engine will be visiting local centres on the following dates:

Saturday, August 27th, at 1-30 pm, Clitheroe Rugby Club, Copperfield Close off Littlemoor Road; Tuesday, August 30th, between 5 and 7 pm, Carter Leisure, off Chatburn Road; Saturday, September 3rd, 10 am to 12 pm, Crossfit, Primrose Business Park; Monday, September 5th, 5 pm to 6-30 pm Roefield Leisure, Edisford Road; Tuesday, September 6th, 6-30 pm, Clitheroe Rugby Club, Copperfield Close off Littlemoor Road.

Gym-goers and visitors will be able to meet some of the crew, gain an appreciation of the physical nature of the job and experience some of the equipment.

Closing date for the current campaign is September 9th. If anyone feels they meet the criteria and are interested in applying, they should visit the fire station on Princess Avenue on Monday evenings from 7 pm to talk.