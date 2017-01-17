Camera club welcomed talented guest

Ribblesdale Camera Club Chairman Steve Proctor promised members that the invited lecturer for January, Graham Currey from South Manchester Camera Club, would be showing some photography probably never seen at the club before.
This turned out to be a recording of a form of free-style professional wrestling which made impressive images from Graham’s privileged ringside position.
As the wrestlers received very little money, most of their income came from sales of souvenir photos and t-shirts which Graham was able to supply, having developed the commercial side of his business to include posters, for which his photographic skills are crucial.
Graham retired from work in 2006 when he found his travel photography was in great demand for brochures and then expanded into music gigs, travel industry assignments and eventually wrestling.
He then turned to his travel pictures, describing how he achieved his images. A shot at Capel Curig was merged from three different exposures; the use of tone mapping on a picture of the Snowden Horseshoe – and the use of large format cameras to produce startling detail of the landscapes. However composition was equally important as finding unfamiliar landscapes.